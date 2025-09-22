BJP demands probe by retired judge into recent flooding in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday demanded a retired judge-led probe to investigate the reasons behind the recent flooding in the state, as he asked the Bhagwant Mann government about the quantum of water released from the Ranjit Sagar dam.

Jakhar said that extensive damage was caused by the Ravi river, which flows from the Ranjit Sagar dam in Pathankot, adding that it was entirely under the control of the state government.

Despite heavy rainfall warnings in the river’s catchment area between August 20 and 26, very little water was released from the dam, claimed Jakhar.

According to the government’s own claims, 2.75 lakh cusecs of water were released on August 27, he said, adding that a state government chief engineer had told the media that 4.70 lakh cusecs of water entered through small rivulets downstream of Shahpur Kandi. agencies