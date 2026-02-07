BJP delivers what promises, AAP must issue white paper: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the coming time belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab will become a leading state of the country.



He said as soon as a BJP government is formed, the pace of development in Punjab will accelerate and all the public welfare schemes

of the Central government will be effectively implemented on the ground.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing a Samman Samaroh held in village Panjola, Punjab, as the chief guest on Friday.

On his arrival at the venue, the organiser Satpal Poonia warmly welcomed him by presenting a bouquet and a siropa.

Addressing the programme, the CM said that Haryana is the first state in the country where Minimum Support Price is being given on 24 crops.

As soon as farmers bring their produce to the mandi, payment is directly transferred to their bank accounts within 48 hours. In case of crop loss due to natural calamities, compensation is also directly transferred to farmers’ accounts, making them feel self-reliant and secure.

CM Saini said that BJP has not limited its promises to papers.

Out of 217 promises made in the Sankalp Patra, 60 have already been fulfilled in the first phase, while the remaining commitments are being completed at a fast pace.