BJP deliberately creating fertiliser shortage in Haryana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is deliberately creating a shortage of fertilisers to push the farmers into losses.

“This is the reason that despite being in power for 10 years, the BJP has never been able to provide the farmers with fertilisers on time. Ever since the BJP came to power, it has kept the farmers standing in queues for fertilisers,” the former chief minister claimed in a statement.

“In every crop season, farmers have to wait for hours and days in long queues at the fertiliser centres, yet they are not able to get it. The government has shown an irresponsible attitude towards the farmers for the last 10 years,” he added.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed there is no shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state, asserting that farmers should not engage in panic buying.

Saini’s remarks came days after Congress leaders alleged that farmers in some districts of Haryana were grappling with a DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser shortage.