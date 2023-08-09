BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on Wednesday to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district.

The BJP delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

The other members of the delegation were state Co-operative minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and state general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and state minister Samay Singh Bhati, said police.

A seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area.

A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

The delegation was led by Haryana AAP head MP Rajya Sabha Dr Sushil Gupta with Anuradha Sharma, Manish Yadav, Mukesh Dagar, Dharmender Khatana, Dheeraj Yadav and Meenu Singh as other members, said police.

“People from BJP were allowed to go, while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?” said Dr Sushil Gupta.

District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had earlier made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

The BJP delegation said that they wanted to meet officials, he said. But the delegations from the Congress, AAP, and the CPI wanted to go into the field and meet the people. So, they were not allowed to do so, he said. On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders.

Letters purportedly written by some Panchayat heads in Haryana’s Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts “banning” Muslim traders from their villages have surfaced online, amid communal tension in parts of the state.

The almost identical letters, supposedly written by some sarpanches in these districts in recent days, cite the violence in Nuh district on July 31, when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed in Nuh and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram as the violence spilled over.

District authorities said they have taken note of the letters online and are investigating the matter.