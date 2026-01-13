BJP delegation meets K’taka Guv, requests not to give assent to Hate Speech Bill

Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him not to give assent to the Hate Speech Bill, calling it “draconian”, “direct attack on free speech” and “tool for political vendetta”.

The delegation led by Leaders of Opposition in the both Legislative Assembly and Council, R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy respectively, also submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding CBI probe into Ballari clashes, and regarding the government’s action in connection with the demolition of illegally constructed houses in Kogilu.

A petition has also been submitted alleging erosion of law and order, and misuse of police machinery in the state, while highlighting the Hubballi incident, where police are accused of disrobing a woman BJP worker.