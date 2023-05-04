BJP decides to stagger PM’s road-show in B’luru

Bengaluru: The BJP has decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight-hour scheduled roadshow on Saturday for two days, following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face due to such a day-long programme.



Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a road-show on two days - on Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm , and from 10 am to 2.30 pm the next day.

The party had on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show here on Saturday, covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

“The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days”, Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the road-shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13. mpost