BJP, Congress unite over Sabarimala gold issue

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP and its youth wing held protests at various places in Kerala over the alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of ‘Dwarapalaka’ idols at the Sabarimala temple.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its criticism and accusations against the Left government in the matter with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan alleging that the original ‘Dwarapalaka’ (guardian deity) idols have been sold to a rich person.

In the state capital, the BJP held a march to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him and his government of looting the gold from Sabarimala.

Carrying a banner accusing the CM and his associates of “looting the gold” from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, a large number of BJP leaders and workers marched through the state capital to Cliff House.

They also shouted slogans against the Left government and demanded the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

They were stopped from reaching the CM’s residence by the barricades set up by the police. The BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, held a protest march to the office of the Devaswom Deputy Commissioner at Pathanamthitta, in connection with the alleged irregularities which have created waves in the political waters of the state. agencies