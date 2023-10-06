BJP, Cong engage in poster war on social media

New Delhi: As the electioneering for upcoming Assembly elections in four crucial states have started picking the momentum, the poster war between the Congress and the BJP intensified on social media on Thursday with the ruling party sharing a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi portraying him as a “new age Ravan”, which evoked a strong criticism from the opposition party that termed it as “unacceptable” and “downright dangerous”.



The poster came out a day after the Congress posted on X a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar” and another calling him a “Jumla Boy”, who was “going to hit the election rally soon”.

In a sharp retort, the BJP on its official handle on X shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros”.

Reacting to it, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, ‘It is intended to incite and provoke violence against the former Congress chief whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.’

‘What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former president of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India,’ he said in a post on X.

‘It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous,’ Ramesh said, adding that we will not be intimidated.

Later, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV posted another poster on X portraying PM Modi as “MODANAV”.

The poster war between the two parties is likely to escalate further in the coming months as elections in five states and the general elections draw near. Earlier too, both the parties had launched cartoon strips against leaders of both the opposing parties on social media.