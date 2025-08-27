BJP, Cong clash in Haryana Assembly over law & order

Chandigarh: The third day of the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday was marked by heated exchanges and walkouts as the Opposition and ruling benches clashed over the issue of law and order in the state.

Soon after the Question Hour and Zero Hour, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched an attack on the previous Congress government, alleging that “during regime of former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a woman was raped in Rohtak police station.” He further said, “the woman kept knocking door of officials for justice but she didn’t get relief.”

Hooda immediately objected to the remarks, following which the Congress staged a walkout from the House. The Opposition later attempted to corner the ruling party again by raising the Bhiwani teacher Manisha case. During the Zero Hour, Congress MLA from Thanesar, Ashok Arora, flagged the issue of poor road conditions and demanded that employees of universities also be included in the government’s job guarantee under skill employment schemes.

Raising an adjournment motion, senior Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal questioned the government’s claims on safety. “3 murders and 5 rapes are happening every day in Haryana. The central government calls Haryana the safest. Instead of doing politics on this, we should work for the safety of the people,” she said.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda strongly objected, accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation through the House. Meanwhile, Hooda said: “It is unfortunate that crime is increasing in Haryana.”