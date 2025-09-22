BJP claims abuses again hurled at PM’s mother in Tejashwi’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’

Patna: The BJP on Sunday alleged that abuses were again hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, this time by some RJD workers during Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’.

The RJD, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed that a video in circulation of the alleged incident is “doctored”.

The politically charged environment of Bihar, where elections are due later this year, recently saw a major controversy as abuses were allegedly hurled at the PM’s late mother by a man from a stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga district last month.

Sharing a video of the purported latest incident on his X handle, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, “Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji’s late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour.”

“This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter parties in Opposition? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner,” Choudhary added.

He later addressed a press conference, in which he said that hurling abuses at the PM’s mother was an insult to Bihar.

“This incident has established the fact that the RJD is patronising such elements in the party... RJD is a party of goons... they protect criminals. Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should apologise for this,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, wrote in an X post, “Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra... and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers... It’s shocking... This shows their mindset.”