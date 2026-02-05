BJP chief Nitin Nabin to begin two-day Kerala visit today

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will begin a two-day strategic visit to Kerala on Friday to strengthen the party’s organisational base in the state in preparation for assembly elections this year. The visit, which will cover Kochi, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, comes as a major milestone in the BJP’s outreach programme in southern India, barely a week after he took over as the national president on January 20.



Since taking over, Nabin has been on a nationwide tour, visiting states such as Assam, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal, where he has taken time to interact with booth-level party workers and the masses. According to sources in the BJP, his programmes have been attracting large crowds and boosting the morale of party cadres.

The BJP national president is expected to arrive at the Cochin International Airport at 1.45 pm on Friday, where he will be received by top party leaders. He will preside over a meeting of the State BJP Core Committee at 2.30 pm, followed by an address to the Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan of Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts at the Adlux International Convention Centre. Later in the evening, he will hold meetings with state leaders, election machinery in-charges, and NDA constituent parties in Kochi, and preside over another organisational meeting at the Dakshina Kerala Pranta Karyalayam.

On Saturday, the BJP chief will offer prayers at the Sri Sringeri Shankara Math at Kalady. He will then begin campaign activities with wall writing at a booth in Thrissur town. The day’s programme will also include an address at an intellectuals’ meet on Union Budget 2026 and “Vikasitha Kerala” in Thrissur, followed by meetings with state leaders and Shakti Kendra in-charges.

The visit marks the BJP’s organisational consolidation efforts as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.