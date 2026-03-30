BJP chief Nitin Nabin resigns as Bihar MLA

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as a member of the Bihar Assembly on Monday, two weeks after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. His resignation from the Bankipur seat was submitted to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar by state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi. Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "Nitin Nabin's resignation was submitted to me by Saraogi. It has been accepted. I have forwarded it to the officials concerned for further formalities."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also resigned from the state legislative council on Monday. Both Nabin and the JD(U) supremo were elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16. In a post on X earlier on Monday, Nabin said, "Today, I am resigning from the post of elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Bankipur constituency." "Over the past 20 years, I have continuously strived to nurture and develop this constituency, built by my late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, with dedication. I have always worked with complete commitment towards the development of my constituency and the state of Bihar. "As a result, the people blessed me with the privilege of serving them by electing me as their representative to the Assembly five consecutive times," the BJP chief said. Nabin said that he would remain committed to the development of the Bankipur constituency and Bihar in the "new role that the party has assigned to me".