BJP chief Nadda, Haryana CM hold roadshow in Panchkula

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state president Nayab Singh Saini held a massive roadshow in Panchkula on Saturday.



The roadshow saw the participation of people in large numbers. Praising the present state government, Nadda claimed that the BJP government will be formed at the Centre and in the state for the third time. He also stated that by the year 2027, India will become the world’s third-largest economic power.

The roadshow concluded with the leaders paying homage to the statue of Major Sandeep Shankla, who was honoured with the Ashok Chakra.

Nadda expressed confidence that the Haryana government, under the leadership of Khattar, is implementing the policies of the Modi government effectively.

Nadda also praised the “Parivar Pehchan Patra” scheme initiated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stating that it has brought a revolutionary change in the state, eliminating the need for people to run around offices.