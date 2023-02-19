BJP chalks out strategy to regain foothold in 14 LS seats in UP

Lucknow: In the run up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, the BJP has turned its focus to 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh where the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with four Union ministers assigned the responsibility of assessing the party’s strength and weakness in these areas.



The seats held by the non-BJP parties in the state are Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Raebareli, Ghosi, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur, Shravasti, Mainpuri, Saharanpur and Nagina.

Of these, Raebareli is held by Sonia Gandhi of the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party has three Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, including Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) and Shafiqur Rahman Barq (Sambhal). The BSP has 10 Lok Sabha MPs from the state.

A senior leader of the BJP said, “The party has given responsibility to four Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Annapurna Devi, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitendra Singh to assess the strength, weakness, challenges and threats on the lost seats.”

“These ministers have assessed these areas in the first phase and have submitted a report to the party. General secretary of BJP’s state unit Amarpal Maurya has been authorised to coordinate between the (party) organisation and the government on these 14 seats,” the senior leader said.

According to party sources, Tomar has been given the responsibility of monitoring Lalganj, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti and Rae Bareli.

Devi has been given Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ghosi while Singh has been given the task of looking after Mainpuri, Sambhal, Moradabad and Amroha. Vaishnaw has been given the task of assessing Saharanpur, Nagina and Bijnor Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the meeting of the state unit of the working committee last month, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary gave the responsibility to the office bearers to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As part of the efforts to secure the seats, the party has started holding meetings with the beneficiary groups of various schemes of the Centre and state government. It has also started a dialogue with various sections of the society.