BJP candidate files nomination for Milkipur by-election in UP

Ayodhya: BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan filed his nomination for Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur Assembly by-election on Thursday.

Accompanied by former MP Lallu Singh, Paswan submitted two sets of nomination papers in the morning. Later, he filed two additional sets of papers in the presence of BJP state president Bhupendra Singh.

The events marked the presence of seven state ministers overseeing the by-election, along with senior BJP leaders and party officials.

Addressing the media, state minister Surya Pratap Shahi expressed confidence in the BJP’s resounding victory in the by-election, stating that the party would break all previous electoral records. He accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of being fully exposed on issues related to the Constitution.

“These parties have consistently violated the law and the Constitution. Congress imposed an Emergency on the nation, and it is unfortunate that the Samajwadi Party, which faced repression during that time, is now aligning with Congress. They thrive on rumours, but the public won’t fall for their propaganda anymore,” Shahi said.

He further alleged that these parties had looted public resources and undermined the rights of ordinary citizens.