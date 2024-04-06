BJP campaigning through ‘illegal money’: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led government over the electoral bonds issue, alleging the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ is that the BJP does campaigning with “illegal money” raised through the scheme while the probe agencies “sleep”.

Sibal, a senior advocate who is leading the arguments for the petitioners in a case in the Supreme Court against electoral bonds, claimed at a press conference here that 33 loss-making firms donated electoral bonds worth about Rs 581 crore with Rs 434 crore going to the BJP.

He said the Supreme Court’s verdict on electoral

bonds has made it clear that the money the BJP and other parties had was illegal.