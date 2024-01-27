BJP calls Cong ‘anti-Dalit’ as row erupts over deleted X post on Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday said that the Congress has once again exposed its “anti-Dalit” face, as it accused Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Sam Pitroda of “endorsing” Sudheendra Kulkarni’s views that Jawahar Lal Nehru’s contribution to the making of the Constitution was more than that of B R Ambedkar.

BJP leaders shared a screenshot of Indian Overseas Congress head Pitroda’s now-deleted post on X in which he shared Kulkarni’s article on the issue and asked the Congress leadership if they also support such “anti-Ambedkar” views.

Kulkarni, a former close aide of BJP veteran L K Advani, has in the article said that Ambedkar was not the maker of India’s Constitution and the contribution of Nehru was far greater in its framing than Ambedkar.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, alleged that the Congress’ “hate” for Dalits and Ambedkar is not new and the Opposition party is still trying to “erase his legacy” by endorsing the “demeaning” article.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arun Ram Meghwal said Pitroda has claimed that it was Nehru who contributed more to the making of the Constitution than Ambedkar.

“We vehemently condemn it and ask the Congress if it stands by his remarks,” Megwal said.