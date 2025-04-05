BJP betrayed ‘Kaushal Karmis’ and electricity consumers, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda has said that the BJP been continuously betraying the public by working against its promises, ever since BJP came to power.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Dehli, Hooda put forth his views on many issues including increase in electricity rates, dismissal of Kaushal Karmis, delay in construction of Hisar airport.

He said this time BJP had claimed to present a Budget without any new tax in the Assembly, but as soon as the Assembly session ended, BJP’s claim was exposed. By increasing electricity rates, he said, the government made it clear that it will continue the game of looting the public.

Hooda has said that BJP is continuously hitting people with inflation and unemployment.

On one hand, it increased the electricity rates and on the other, it issued an order to sack the ‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ employees. The government has increased the electricity rates by up to 40 paise per unit and implemented new slabs. By doing this, the government is going to illegally loot about 5,000 crores from the public.

He said even before this, the current government has issued an order to recover FSA from consumers at the rate of about Rs 95 per 200 units. BJP is constantly taking decisions to rob the pockets of the common people.

Not only this, the government has also increased the electricity rates for industries, along with the common consumers. “While other states are giving different concessions to them in their states to promote industry and attract investors. This is the reason why industries are constantly migrating from Haryana.”