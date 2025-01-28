BJP ‘betrayed’ Hry’s skilled workers, says ex-CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP of betraying skilled workers in the state.

He said before the elections, the BJP had announced to make 1.25 lakh temporary workers permanent. “BJP took votes in the elections by lying to the workers of Kaushal Rojgar Nigam and cheated them after the elections. As soon as it won the elections, BJP has started removing them from the job,” Hooda said after a delegation of skilled workers working at the Irrigation department handed over a memorandum to him, demanding to raise their issue in the Assembly.

Hooda assured to raise their demands on every platform including the Assembly. He said that before the elections, BJP “used to talk about making all the employees working under Kaushal Nigam permanent, now it is only making those employees permanent who have been working for 5 years.

“The High Court has not only reprimanded the government for this policy but has also imposed a fine,” he said. “It is clear that BJP had made big promises only to gain electoral benefits... Skilled workers are constantly being thrown out of jobs. Instead of ... giving 2 lakh permanent jobs, the BJP is snatching jobs from the youth” Hooda said.