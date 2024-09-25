BJP became a contractor, ate away at the reservation of SCs and OBCs, claims Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is suffering from an anti-Constitution and anti-reservation mindset and ate away at reservations of the SCs and OBCs by turning into a contractor.



Campaigning for Congress candidate Pooja Chaudhary in Mullana Vidhan Sabha, Hooda attacked the BJP for its efforts to end reservations and reduce access to education.

“BJP has looted the reservation of dalits and backward classes by ending permanent jobs and implementing Kaushal Nigam,” he said at the Anaj Mandi in Barada. “Similarly, by closing 5,000 government schools and handing over the government education system to private hands, BJP has given the biggest blow to the reservation of the deprived classes. But now the time has come to curb this anti-constitutional policy of BJP. This time the public has made up its mind to oust BJP from power,” he added.

Hooda said that this fight to save the Constitution and reservation is not only political but also personal because the Constitution made by BR Ambedkar, which gave reservation to the dalits and backward classes, also has the signature of my father, the late Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda. “He had also worked as a member in the constituent assembly under the leadership of Baba Saheb. Therefore, we will not let the anti-constitution and anti-reservation plans of BJP succeed under any circumstances,” he stated.

Appealing for votes for Pooja, he said that she is the daughter-in-law of his elder brother Phoolchand Mulana and is like a daughter to him. “You should send her to the Vidhan Sabha by ensuring victory by a huge margin. Your one vote will get you three MLAs in Mulana, first me, second Varun Mulana and third Pooja Chaudhary. When the Congress government is formed, development will also happen threefold,” he stated.

“In Haryana, the BJP has not fulfilled even a single election promise till date. But the Congress fulfils each of its promises. That is why the state was No. 1 in per capita income, investment, employment and sports under the Congress government, while the BJP has made the state No. 1 in crime, unemployment and inflation today,” he said.