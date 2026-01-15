BJP asks cadre to intensify outreach ahead of 2027 battle

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun early political mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh, asking its organisation to step up mass outreach and start groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections, signalling that the ruling party is already preparing for a high-stakes contest to retain power for a third consecutive term.

At a meeting of presidents, general secretaries, conveners and co-conveners of the party’s fronts, departments and cells at the BJP state headquarters on Thursday, state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told workers that the party must aim for a victory “bigger and more historic than 2017” and that the process of engagement with voters should begin immediately.

Emphasising contact politics, Chaudhary urged every worker to go among the people with the spirit of dialogue and service, and to treat organisational responsibilities as central to the party’s political mission. He said sustained public outreach would be crucial in consolidating the BJP’s support base and countering the opposition narrative in the run-up to 2027.

The meeting was guided by Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and conducted by Om Prakash Shrivastava, who oversees the party’s departments and cells.

Positioning the BJP’s organisational wings as key political tools, Chaudhary said fronts and cells play a decisive role in expanding the party’s social footprint and taking its ideology into different sections and regions.

These platforms, he said, connect professionals and social groups with the party, strengthening both its organisational reach and electoral machinery.