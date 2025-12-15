BJP appoints Piyush Goyal as election in charge for TN Assembly elections

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its organisational preparations by appointing senior Union Ministers as election in-charge and co-in-charges for the State. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced a new leadership team to steer the party’s campaign and coordination for the forthcoming polls. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has been appointed as the election in charge for Tamil Nadu. Assisting him as election co-in-charges are Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Muralidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation. The appointments have come into immediate effect. Party sources said the decision reflects the BJP high command’s intent to strengthen its electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu by placing experienced leaders with strong administrative and organisational credentials at the helm.

Goyal, a senior leader with extensive experience in managing complex political and organisational responsibilities, is expected to play a key role in coordinating between the central leadership and the State unit, while overseeing booth-level mobilisation, alliance management, and campaign messaging. The BJP has been steadily working to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties. In recent years, the party has sought to position itself as an alternative political force by focusing on issues such as development, governance, nationalism, and welfare delivery, while also leveraging its presence at the Centre. Alliance dynamics are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming election. The BJP is currently aligned with the AIADMK-led alliance, though discussions are ongoing regarding seat-sharing arrangements and the possible inclusion of smaller regional parties. Political observers note that the BJP leadership is keen on consolidating anti-DMK votes and improving its seat tally by strengthening coordination with allies and sharpening its campaign narrative. With the appointment of the new team in charge, the BJP is expected to accelerate its election preparations, roll out structured outreach programmes, and fine-tune its alliance strategy, as it seeks to make significant electoral gains in the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.