BJP appoints Ajay Alok, Pratyush Kanth its spokespersons

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday appointed Ajay Alok, a former JD(U) leader, and Pratyush Kanth, who has been with the party’s Delhi unit, its national spokespersons.



Alok has long been a visible face on news channels, defending and espousing the policies of the BJP.

He was expelled from the JD(U) as the party drifted from the BJP. Alok joined the BJP in April this year. A BJP statement said party president J P Nadda has appointed both of them its national spokespersons.