BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers clash in Nashik

Nashik: Workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday clashed in Nashik over allegations of distributing money during the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Both groups approached police, officials said. The fracas started at 5pm at Hanuman Chowk when former BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane and his supporters apprehended some persons and accused them of distributing money while giving voter slips to people. Shahane alleged the group attacked one of his friends with a sharp weapon and also brandished a gun.