BJP allies support Maurya; ignore CM Yogi

Lucknow: Political tensions in Uttar Pradesh are growing, with signs of internal conflicts appearing. BJP allies and government ministers are showing strong support for Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, highlighting a power struggle between the government and the party organisation.



Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad recently met with Maurya—his second meeting in ten days. Maurya shared photos of their meeting on social media, calling it a courtesy visit where they discussed various issues. This meeting is part of a larger effort to rally political support.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting in Azamgarh and invited Panchayati Raj Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. However, Rajbhar skipped the meeting and instead met with Maurya in Lucknow that evening. A senior BJP leader mentioned a growing perception of a Thakur-dominated government in UP, suggesting that this image needs to be corrected to avoid problems in upcoming elections. The current power struggle is seen as an attempt to position Maurya as the leading OBC figure in the state. BJP allies have criticised the Yogi government, with national presidents writing letters and making public statements. After the Lok Sabha election defeat, tensions have emerged within both the central and state governments. Sources say the BJP leadership is quietly supporting Maurya to counter the opposition’s strategy targeting backward, Dalit, and minority communities.

On June 27, Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel accused the Yogi government of unfairly denying jobs to Dalits and called for an end to this discrimination. Sanjay Nishad, President of the Nishad Party, questioned

CM Yogi’s bulldozer policy, expressing concerns about its impact on voters.