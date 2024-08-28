MillenniumPost
BJP alleges ‘scam’ in land allocation to Kharge family trust in K’taka

BY MPost27 Aug 2024 6:51 PM GMT

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday alleged a “scam” in allocation of a piece of land to a trust run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family in Karnataka and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded Mallikarjun Kharge’s resignation as the Congress president and that of his son Priyank Kharge, who is a minister in the Karnataka government. “There is a consistency in the Congress’ acts of corruption. Wherever we will go we will do corruption is the new slogan of the Congress,” Bhatia said.

