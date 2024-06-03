BJP all set for grand celebrations in capital on vote counting day

New Delhi: As exit polls from various agencies predict a landslide victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, the party is planning a major political event, including a road show, on Tuesday evening. However, a party insider confirmed to the Millennium Post that final plans will be made after observing the voting trends until the afternoon.



The insider added, “If the situation is favorable for the BJP, the Prime Minister is likely to hold a road show. But the plan will be decided after 12:00 pm.” Sources indicated that there could be a grand roadshow featuring PM Modi, starting from his residence and culminating at the BJP headquarters. Additionally, party insiders have suggested the organisation of several significant events at key locations, such as Kartvyapath and Bharat Mandapam, with themes celebrating the cultural diversity of the country. The party is also considering inviting foreign delegates to these programs to enhance the event’s stature.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda convened a high-level meeting at his residence in the national capital on Monday morning to review pre-result ground reports and finalise preparations for result day.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, General Secretary Vinod Tawde, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. On Tuesday morning, Nadda is scheduled to hold another high-level meeting with all general secretaries, office bearers, and senior party leaders at the party headquarters. Meanwhile, Opposition parties and others have expressed doubts about the quality and professionalism of some agencies, pointing out that the exit polls have a patchy record.