‘BJP all for industrialists’: Rahul takes potshot in Hry Assembly polls rally

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of working for industrialists, and claimed that money keeps flowing into the account of Gautam Adani “like a tsunami” while the common man struggles.



He also asserted that the Congress will form a government in Haryana and bring about a change.

Addressing a rally in Naraingarh in Ambala district, he said the fight is between the Congress and BJP and their ideologies. “On one hand justice and on the other hand injustice”, he said.

Rahul was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress leaders from Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja at the rally. Hitting out at the BJP government, he said it belongs to big industrialists.

“In Haryana we don’t need such a government, but one of farmers, labourers and the poor, “ he said.

Referring to his recent visit to the US, the former Congress president said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state.

He said it is important to see how much money is going into the pockets of poor and common people and how much is going out.

“You have to ask this whether more money is going out of your pockets or more is coming into your pockets,” he said. “Think about Adani ji. He wakes up in the morning, he does not work on the farm, he does not use a plough, does not work in small business, eats good food, lives in palatial house and every morning, for 24 hours, in his bank account, money keeps coming in, non-stop. Like a tsunami comes, in the same manner money is coming into his bank account,” he claimed.

However, money is going out from the bank accounts of people “like a storm,” he said.

While the Congress protects the interests of farmers, poor and labourers, the BJP gives benefits to big industrialists, he claimed. Gandhi said the BJP government says that laws have been framed for farmers. “If laws were framed for them, why are farmers in the country on roads? Because farmers know that money will be taken out from their pockets in one more way,” he claimed.