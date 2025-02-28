‘BJP-Akali & Cong pushed Punjab’s youth into drugs’

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday issued a stern and final warning to drug traffickers in Punjab to either give up drug trafficking or leave the state. He gave this warning in the presence of his co-member in the cabinet sub-committee Aman Arora, Balbir Singh, Tarunpreet Singh Saund, and Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav during a press conference held at Punjab Bhawan.

Finance Minister Cheema emphasised that the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, launched a major campaign over the past three years to eradicate drugs from the state.