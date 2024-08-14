BJP accuses INDIA bloc of shielding criminals

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Tuesday that the recent rise in the political strength of ‘do ladke’, a reference to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, has resulted in criminals getting emboldened in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Samajwadi Party of sheltering criminals, and targeted the Yadav-led party over the arrest of two persons allegedly associated with it on the charges of rape and attempt to rape in incidents which happened in Ayodhya and Kannauj. Not only the SP has been giving “cover fire” to criminals but the members of the Opposition INDIA bloc are helping each other defend criminal elements of their alliance partners as well, he said.

“Those associated with two boys have been committing crimes. The audacity of criminals has been rising since the increase in the strength of these two boys,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Gandhi and Yadav, whose alliance outperformed the BJP-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

It is in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party to stand with criminals, he told the press conference, taking a swipe at the regional party’s demand for the DNA testing to prove the guilt of the accused in one of the cases.

Without naming the SP founder and Akhilesh Yadav’s late father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Trivedi hit out at the party’s alleged support to criminals by citing his 2014 comment -- “boys will be boys, mistakes are made sometimes”. The BJP leader also targeted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her stand that she will transfer the rape-murder case of a doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata to the CBI if the local police did not solve the case till Sunday. Replying to a question, Trivedi referred to the reported rise in the value of Rahul Gandhi’s share-holdings, and said his “mohabbat ka dukan” was making a tidy profit as well.