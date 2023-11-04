BJP accuses Congress of using Hawala funds

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday, levelled accusations against the Congress, asserting that the party had utilised hawala funds originating from the illicit Mahadev betting app to finance its election campaign in Chhattisgarh. These allegations were directed at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who stands accused of receiving over Rs 500 crore in kickbacks from the promoters of the firm.



Union minister Smriti Irani, in a press conference, stated, “Never before has evidence come forth which clearly indicates that hawala operators’ instructions and money emanating from Dubai, obtained by exploiting the poor, have been used by the Congress leadership to contest an election.”

Irani further claimed that Baghel had redefined corruption and highlighted that overwhelming evidence, even from states not governed by the BJP, had implicated the Congress leadership. She alleged that Baghel was not relying on the support of the people but on hawala and betting operators, accusing him of engaging in a power struggle while being in office. with AGENCIES input