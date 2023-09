Bhubaneswar: A worker of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was murdered in Odisha’s Ganjam district, a police officer said on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Madhusudan Bisoyi.

As per preliminary investigation, Bisoyi was murdered over past political rivalry with his political opponents. he said.

A murder case has been registered in this regard and the body sent for post-mortem.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, Benia said.