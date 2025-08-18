BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hospitalised, condition stable

Bhubaneswar: BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday due to dehydration.

His health condition is stated to be stable.

“Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5.15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment,” a bulletin issued by the private hospital said. The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said.

BJD leaders had earlier said that he was admitted due to age-related ailments.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for speedy recovery of Patnaik.

“I came to know about the illness of the opposition leader, Honorable @Naveen_Odisha. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his speedy recovery and good health,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Union minister Pradhan said, “I came to know that the former Chief Minister of Odisha, opposition leader @Naveen_Odisha is unwell. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his good health and speedy recovery.”