BJD supports CAA implementation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday supported the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while the opposition parties in the state criticised the BJP-led central government for enforcing the legislation ahead of the general elections.

BJD lawmaker Parsuram Dhada said: “The BJD welcomes the CAA as it is giving citizenship to the people and not taking away anyone’s rights to live in the country.”

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on December 17, 2019, had said: “The Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with foreigners. The Biju Janata Dal MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made it clear that we do not support NRC. I would like to appeal to our citizens to let peace prevail and not indulge in rumour-mongering”.

The Congress, CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party criticised the BJP-led central government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 ahead of the election.

Speaking to PTI, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Odisha Assembly, Narasingha Mishra on Monday said CAA was “strongly opposed” by a sizeable population of the country for which its implementation was delayed.