BJD names 6 new candidates, replaces 5 sitting MLAs

Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the Assembly elections, denying nomination to five sitting MLAs. BJD has so far announced the names of 141 candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies. The five sitting MLAs denied tickets were Simran Nayak of Hindol, Raghunandan Das of Balikuda-Ersama, Subrat Tatariu of Raghunathpalli, Sunanda Das of Bari and Sudam Marndi of Bangirpossi Marndi has been fielded by the BJD from the Mayurbhanj LS seat while his wife Ranjita Marndi has been nominated by the regional party from the Bangirpossi Assembly segment.