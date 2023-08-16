Bittu Bajrangi had no relation with Bajrang Dal: Vishva Hindu Parishad

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday disassociated itself from cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh district.

“Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate,” the right-wing outfit said in a statement.

Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31, police said.

He was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him and 15-20 others at Nuh’s Sadar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by a Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru from Faridabad and taken for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police said he had been arrested and would be produced in a city court on Wednesday.