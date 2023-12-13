Bitcoin scam: SC transfers FIRs to CBI, says trial to be held in Delhi court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered transfer of several FIRs related to the Bitcoin cryptocurrency scam to the CBI for further investigation and filing of chargesheets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also directed that the trial in these cases will be conducted at special CBI court at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi.

The bench modified its earlier order of August 30, 2019 granting anticipatory bail to the accused in over 45 FIRs and said it was no longer in force.

The accused, if not granted regular bail by another court, will have to seek it from the Delhi High Court, it said.

The court said the amount of Rs 1 crore deposited with the apex court registry by the accused as a precondition for grant of anticipatory bail will have to be transferred to the trial court in Delhi.