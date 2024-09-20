‘Bishnoi ko bheju kya’: Man, burqa-clad woman threaten Salman Khan’s father

Mumbai: In a double security scare for actor Salman Khan and his family, a biker entered his convoy, while a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened his father Salim in separate incidents, the police said on Thursday.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday in the city’s Bandra area, where the Khan family lives.

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider entered the police convoy accompanying Salman between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, the actor’s home.

The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been provided ‘Y-plus’ security cover by the Mumbai Police, was returning to his residence.

Around 12:15 am, after the convoy passed Mehboob Studio, Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, who was riding a motorcycle, tried to get close to Salman’s car, said a police official.

Security personnel tried to warn him, but he kept getting close to Salman Khan’s car, he said. After the actor reached his house, two police vehicles chased the motorcycle rider and forced him to stop.

During questioning, Mohiuddin, a resident of Bandra West, told the police that he was a college student.

A case was registered against him at the Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 125 (rash and negligent act endangering safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) but no arrest has been made.

Salman had a serious security scare in April this year when two men on motorcycle, allegedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments.

Hours later, a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened the actor’s father and renowned screenwriter Salim when he was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk, citing gangster Bishnoi’s name, the police said.

“The man and the woman, who were riding a two-wheeler, spotted Salim Khan and stopped close to him. They asked him ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?’ (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you),” the official said.