Birthplace of Lala Lajpat Rai to be developed as model village: CM Mann

MOGA: Setting a clear break from years of symbolic gestures around Punjab’s icons, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that Lala Lajpat Rai’s birthplace in Dhudike will be transformed into a full-fledged model village, with time-bound delivery of sewerage, ponds, playgrounds and all basic infrastructure.

Speaking at the 71st Lala Lajpat Rai Janam Diwas Khed Mela, the CM said earlier govts confined themselves to drawing up plans, while his government would ensure visible work on the ground within a year.

Underlining his point, CM Mann pledged to return on Lala Ji’s next birth anniversary with the projects completed and, in a gesture that underscored his connection with the people, keeping aside all security protocols, the Punjab CM on Wednesday joined the villagers here during Rural sports fest to enjoy the Kabaddi and Hockey tournament organised in the memory of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “I am a common man and joining my brothers and elders in watching this rural sports fest, which is our soul, gives me immense satisfaction,” while taking selfies with the youth and seeking blessings from elders.