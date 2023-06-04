‘Birds of a feather flock together’: Mann quips on opposition congregation

Chandigarh: Slamming the leaders of opposition parties, with proven anti-Punjab stance, for meeting together at Jalandhar, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday quipped that it is not surprising as the ‘birds of a feather flock together’.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that these parties with an established track record of anti-Punjab and anti-Punjabi stances have alwaysa meted out huge losses to the state by jeopardizing its progress and prosperity. Bhagwant Mann said that whenever these parties were in power they had safeguarded the interests of each other, but ever since the Aam Aaadmi government assumed the charge of the office in the state their nefarious designs to loot the state in alternative terms have been foiled.

The Chief Minister said that baffled over it these leaders have now sunk all their ideological differences to vehemently oppose the state government. He said that though the wardrobes of these leaders were different from each other, the hands of all these political parties have the blood of innocent Punjabis in one form or another. Mann said that while some of them trace roots from those who had served meals to General Dyer after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, others are those who had rolled tanks in the most sacred religious places of Punjabis thereby bruising their psyche.