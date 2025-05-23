Bird flu scare: UP zoos to stay shut till May 27

LUCKNOW: In light of confirmed bird flu cases in parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state Forest Department has extended the closure of all zoos and the Etawah Lion Safari until May 27 as a precautionary measure. The order, issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri, aims to prevent further spread of avian influenza across wildlife facilities.

The extension follows the death of a tigress due to bird flu at the Shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur and confirmed avian influenza cases at the Kanpur Zoological Park. “All zoos and the Lion Safari in Etawah will remain closed for another week as a preventive step. Although the situation is under control, we are proceeding with caution,” said Vemuri.