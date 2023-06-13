‘Biparjoy’: Railways prepares safety and security measures

New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates the landfall of a severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east coast of the Arabic Sea from June 11 to June 14, the Indian Railways assured of adequate safety and security measures and minimise the impact of the cyclone.



It activated the disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters and round-the-clock manning by various departments. The cyclonic storm is moving and may affect Saurashtra and Kutch Areas. The zonal railway is also operating emergency control rooms, consisting of satellite phones, FCT, and DOT phones, at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham. It has arranged regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations and instructions to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. Anemometers have been installed at stations and reading of wind speed is being taken on an hourly basis. The wind velocity is being measured and monitored hourly basis to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges (maximum wind speed of 60 Kmph).

Online groups have also been formed for real-time monitoring and coordination. Further continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information on the mausam.imd.gov.in website. Sufficient diesel locomotives will also be available as coaching rakes for emergency evacuation.

As the cyclone, Biparjoy is predicted to landfall near Gujarat's Mandvi-Jakhau port, the loading of double stake containers has been suspended and the movements have been restricted. Importantly, the passenger train schedules will be reviewed and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situation, the rail ministry informed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the loco pilots and their subordinates have been briefed on the condition and all the necessary arrangements (food, medical etc) have been done at various Running Rooms meant for crew rest. Instructions have been given to keep the doors and windows of coaches. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring.

VHF (very high frequency) sets are available for site communication. Tower wagon drivers and TRD staff of all depots will remain on alert. If the Power grid supply gets disturbed, then train services will run on diesel traction. On power supply failure at Junction Stations, control rooms, major colonies, pumps etc., the power supply will be given through DG sets. Station-wise details of all critical materials such as rubble, ballast, quarry dust and quarry dust on the ground as well as on wheels have been prepared, loading of material in wagons has been organized and loading shall be continued at night. Poclain, JCB Machines etc have been hired and arrangements for the stay of Divers have been made. The details of agencies having heavy earth-moving machinery, trucks, ropes, chain saws, dewatering pumps, pick-up vans etc have been assessed and they have been put on alert. Mobilization of manpower, both departmental and contractual has been done and three teams have been formed at Dwarika, Jamnagar and Surendranagar stations comprising supervisors of various branches for better coordination.

The deployment of an RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) coy (company) to assist in emergencies. It has been, deployed from nearby divisions in the cyclone-prone region to meet the emergency. For the stranded passengers catering stalls will remain open during cyclone affecting period with sufficient stock of water and food materials. Ambulances and sufficient medicines are kept ready at hospitals and health units. Medical state authorities and empanelled hospitals in the cyclone area are in contact to shift patients if needed. The railway medical team is in contact with the state medical team and coordinates with them and also with the empanelled hospitals to shift patients in case of emergency. Gujarat state ambulance Toll-free No. 108 has been alerted. The other local hospitals have also been alerted to deal with casualties. All doctors and paramedical staff are on alert in Mumbai.

The vulnerable sections including Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar area, OKHA to HAPA and Gandhidham area are predicted to be affected by the intense cyclonic storm. The landfall is predicted to occur near Mandvi-Jakhau Port on the evening of June 14.