BIPARD revolutionizes administration training with cutting-edge labs integrating indigenous AI and EQ-driven learning

Gaya: The Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) is set to transform governance training with the introduction of three pioneering labs, aimed at modernizing and enhancing the approach to policy and governance.



These new facilities, part of the “Deep Knowledge and Intelligence Corridor” within the BIPARD campus, are designed to reshape the way governance is taught and will be implemented in the state. The details of the Labs are as follows:

1. BIHAR NEXT-GEN LAB: This lab will leverage home-grown secure artificial intelligence technologies to train administrators. The integration of AI will not only support secure data handling but will also provide analytical tools and insights for better decision-making. The lab is expected to enable officer trainees and government officers to harness the power of AI for predictive analysis, policy formulation, and governance optimization.

2. NITI SHALA: This lab will provide an immersive learning environment, using advanced simulation technologies to create real-world scenarios that trainees can interact with. A repository of short films will focus on local case studies, challenges, and best practices specific to Bihar, allowing for a tailored and practical understanding of governance issues. This experiential and emotional approach will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

3. VIKSIT CHINTAN KAKSH: This lab is envisioned as a collaborative space where state officers can converge to discuss, deliberate, and make pivotal policy decisions. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art communication and data-sharing facilities, fostering a collaborative environment for strategizing and implementing governance reforms. This lab aims to facilitate crucial discussions and consensus-building on policy matters impacting the state.

Collectively, these labs will form the backbone of the Deep Knowledge and Intelligence Corridor at BIPARD, empowering state officers with cutting-edge tools and methodologies to lead innovative governance practices and decision-making. The initiative positions BIPARD at the forefront of governance training in India, blending technology with real-world governance challenges.

“Like at NITI Aayog, I am pleased to see that BIPARD’s leadership has embraced the concept of smart governance by launching the Viksit Bihar Gen Next Lab. BIPARD has taken a step further by ensuring that officer trainees, even before joining the service, undergo an intensive training programme that combines advanced indigenous AI technology with a deep understanding of the socio-emotional fabric of the state's population through movies that raise questions when tough decisions must be taken from not just numbers and data, but keeping in mind the emotions of the public at large,” said CEO NITI Aayog Shri BVR Subrahmanyam.

“In a world that’s advancing at an unprecedented pace, BIPARD recognizes that effective governance and policy-making must be deeply aligned with the rapidly changing realities. Citizens today demand swift decisions, agile reforms, and solutions that keep pace with modern challenges. Embracing new-age technologies isn’t just an option—it’s an imperative to drive smarter, more responsive, and forward-thinking governance,” said Mr. Subrahmanyam. He also said that Bihar is the first state in the country to demonstrate this unprecedented level of AI driven decision support system which will support policy leaders, mid career officers and those who come for induction training. He also expressed confidence the a number of Aspirational Blocks and Aspiration Districts in Bihar will move as Inspirational Districts and Blocks in very near future due to improved governance and service delivery.