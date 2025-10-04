‘BioE3 Policy has recorded commendable progress’

New Delhi: Union Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the BioE3 Policy for “Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing,” launched a year ago, has recorded “commendable” progress, with states being urged to set up BioE3 Cells as collaborative hubs for driving India’s bioeconomy.

He added that the Centre would extend full support to states in operationalising these Cells, ensuring that biomanufacturing priorities are aligned nationally and locally.

The minister underlined that India’s transformation in the pharmaceutical sector underlines the potential of biotechnology as a growth engine. “India has emerged as the pharmacy of the world, exporting vaccines alone to nearly 200 countries across the globe.

The first-ever DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine was developed here. What was once a nation known to take healthcare lightly is today recognised as a global leader in preventive healthcare,” he said.

He expressed confidence that pharmaceutical exports would touch $30 billion by the end of 2025, noting that “fuels like petroleum are not the future; the future lies in biofuels and biotechnology.”

According to a senior official, the BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024, has been implemented through the umbrella Bio-RIDE scheme, which has a three-year outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. Six thematic sectors, ranging from bio-based chemicals and smart proteins to climate-resilient agriculture, carbon capture, and futuristic marine and space biotechnology, have been identified after 25 national consultations.

Calls for proposals across these areas have already drawn significant responses from academia, SMEs, and start-ups.

Together, these initiatives, officials added, represent not only scientific progress but also the embedding of biomanufacturing into India’s economic and strategic framework. “The value addition from the bio sector is tremendous,” said the minister, “and it contributes exponentially to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”