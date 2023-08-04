Bills worth Rs 10-12 crore received under CGHS every day: Govt

NEW DELHI: Bills worth Rs 10-12 crore are received under the government’s CGHS every day and all pending bills, including those received, are cleared on a day-to-day basis, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.



The health ministry has cleared around Rs 1,446 crore worth of bills under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) between February and July, he said

Bills estimated to be worth Rs 1,510 crore have been received under the CGHS in the current financial year (from April 2023 to July 2023) out of which payments made till July 30 are approximately Rs 1,165 crore, the Lower House of Parliament was informed.

“Since, bills of Rs 10-12 crore are received every day, all the pending bills, including those received are cleared, on a day-to-day basis,” Mandaviya said.

To clear all backlog of pending bills, and for regular clearance of bills, the number of sanctioning authorities has been increased from 35 to 390 by engaging all CMOs in-charge in CGHS Wellness Centres vide an order dated May 22, 2023, the minister said.

“By adopting these measures, credit bills worth Rs 30-35 crore are processed by sanctioning authorities every day,” the minister said. He added that after timely settlement of hospital bills, revision of CGHS rates for consultation, ICU and room rent, and radiological and imaging investigations, hospitals are willingly extending treatment facilities.

Since April, 90 new hospitals or diagnostic centres have come on the panel of the CGHS and more hospitals are applying for empanelment, the minister said. The vision of CGHS is “Your health our Goal” and it provides comprehensive health care to its beneficiaries, through 340 allopathic wellness centres and 107 AYUSH units, 18 polyclinics, the

ministry said.