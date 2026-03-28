Bills to remove PM, CMs: Panel get more time to submit report

New Delhi: A Joint Parliamentary Committee examining three Bills for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges has been given more time to submit its report.

Lok Sabha granted the committee time till first day of the last week of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Generally, the Monsoon Session commences in the third week of July. The panel, chaired by BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi, is examining three bills, including The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.