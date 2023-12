Bills listed to extend provisions of women’s reservation law in UTs of Puducherry, J&K

NEW DELHI: The government has listed two Bills for introduction in the Winter session of Parliament to extend the provisions of the women’s reservation law in the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said here that since there is a provision in the

Constitution, Delhi — also a Union Territory — was included in the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament in September.

Meghwal said that there is no provision as yet to extend the provisions of the law in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

The government has listed The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for introduction, consideration and passage in the session beginning Monday.

It seeks to insert provisions for providing reservation to women in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

Similarly, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to reserve for women a third of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.