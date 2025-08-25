Bills disqualifying PM, CMs aimed at Oppn: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Centre of bringing a legislation disqualifying the prime minister and chief ministers facing serious criminal charges solely to harass the Opposition leaders, pressurise regional parties, and engineer revolts within them.

Referring to the Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to disqualify the prime minister, chief ministers, or ministers placed under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, Yadav said the move was politically motivated.

“This govt wants to trouble Opposition leaders, create pressure on regional parties and prepare revolts within them. They have deliberately brought this Bill to divert attention from the real debate on how they commit dacoity during elections and steal votes,” Yadav told reporters at the party headquarters here.

He accused the ruling party of selectively withdrawing criminal cases against its own leaders while using legal action to suppress rivals.

“Our chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) knew this day would come — that is why cases against him were withdrawn. Cases were also withdrawn for the deputy chief minister,” Yadav said.