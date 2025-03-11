Bill to streamline service related to immigration, foreigners introduced

New Delhi: A Bill seeking to streamline various services related to immigration and foreigners, including their entry, exit and stay in the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with Opposition dubbing it to be violative of constitutional provisions.

Rejecting suggestions that Parliament lacked the legislative competence to bring the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Central government has all the rights under the Union list to bring legislation on the subject.

He asserted that while tourists were welcome to come to India, it was the Government’s responsibility to ensure peace and sovereignty of the nation remain intact.

Opposing the Bill at the introduction stage, Manish Tewari (Congress) said the Bill is violative of multiple provisions of the Constitution and various laws.

He said the Bill violates the principle of fundamental rights and the Government may use the provisions of the proposed law to deny entry to those who are not in sync with the ideology of the ruling dispensation of the day.

Saugata Roy of the TMC said the proposed law could prevent inflow of talent from outside in various fields.

In his remarks before formally introducing the Bill, Rai said the draft law seeks to correct overlapping and

duplicate provisions in prevailing laws governing immigration and foreigners in the country.

The legislation is aimed at streamlining various services related to immigration and foreigners, including their entry, exit and stay in India.

The entry, stay and exit of foreigners from India are currently governed by the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

While Indian visas of all categories to foreigners can be granted in physical or sticker form by Indian missions or posts located abroad, the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) grants electronic visas under seven categories to people from 167 countries.