Bill to set up mega Research & Development funding agency introduced in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A bill to set up a national agency to fund research across universities in the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday with the government eyeing at least 10 per cent of CSR monies for research and development.



Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill-2023 that seeks to set up a Rs 50,000-crore fund, with a sizeable contribution from the private sector by tapping into the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, to “seed, grow and promote” research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

A senior official said the total CSR fund kitty in 2021 was Rs 24,860 crore with the largest chunk spent on social sector projects such as schools, healthcare and sanitation.

“Research and Development gets a very miniscule part of the CSR fund. Through the National Research Foundation, we will encourage the corporate sector to contribute at least 10 per cent for R&D,” the official said.

The official contended that money spent on research would ultimately benefit the industry and help businesses grow further.

“This bill intends to enhance India’s national research infrastructure, knowledge enterprise, and innovation potential, for scientific pursuit,” Singh said while introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to set right the R&D funding which, presently, is skewed in favour of IIT and other elite institutes, while state universities get barely 11 per cent of the funds allocated for research.

“The NRF is meant to ensure that scientific research is funded equitably and greater participation from the private sector was forthcoming,” the minister said.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), which was set up through an Act of Parliament, will be subsumed in the NRF and provisions have been made in the bill to ensure that the sanctioned projects keep receiving funds.

The bill seeks to set up different funds the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Fund, for the financing of activities under the Act; the Innovation Fund for supporting outstanding creativity in the areas supported by the Foundation; the Science and Engineering Research Fund for continuation of the projects and programmes initiated under the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008; and one or more Special Purpose Funds for any specific project or research.

According to the government, the National Research Foundation will be an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country according to the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“The NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and State governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries,” Singh had said when the Union Cabinet approved the bill in June.